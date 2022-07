The task force was conducting surveillance and search warrant operations in King City. Arellano was taken into Monterey County Jail without incident and lodged on weapons violations.

KING CITY, CA. (KION TV)- The South Monterey County Task Force arrested 23 year old Guadalupe Arellano early Thursday morning after they located a Ghost Gun and narcotics.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.