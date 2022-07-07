Hundreds wake up without power in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)- Nearly 2,000 people are waking up without power Thursday morning in the Watsonville area, according to PG&E.

The utility company tells KION there is no estimated time for restoration. The cause is under investigation.

Exactly 1,884 customers do not have power as of 6:30 a.m.

In a statement to KION, PG&E says in part, "PG&E will work to identify the cause of this outage, make repairs and restore service to customers safely and as quickly as possible."

KION previously reported the outage was in Gilroy. PG&E confirms the outage is mostly in the Watsonville area.

This is a developing story. Check here for the latest information.