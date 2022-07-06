Skip to Content
Man arrested for 4th of July DUI roll over crash in Salinas

Salinas PD

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police have arrested 28 year old Pablo Ortiz on Tuesday morning after he rolled his vehicle and got charged with DUI.

Police said they responded to a single roll over collision at 11:43 p.m. on the 4th of July at Mae Avenue and Del Monte Avenue. Ortiz lost control of his vehicle which ended up on its side. He exhibited signs of intoxication and a DUI investigation confirmed he was driving impaired.

He has had previous DUI and got booked into Monterey County Jail. He was not injured in the accident.

