Two arrested in connection to sideshow that led to battery and vehicle pursuit

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A sideshow in Monterey County's Las Palmas neighborhood resulted in multiple arrests related to battery and a vehicle chase that went through south Monterey County.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they initially responded to reports of cars doing donuts, racing and blocking off exits as well as setting off fireworks in the Las Palmas area.

Investigators said at least 40 cars were involved and when participants were confronted by people who live in the area, they allegedly attacked two people.

The crowd dispersed when eight deputies arrived on scene. The person accused of battery was located with the help of one of the witnesses. That individual was arrested with the help of Salinas Police.

Meanwhile, deputies received another call for reckless driving at multiple other locations.

One of the calls led to a pursuit of one of the vehicles, which ended up traveling 95 miles-per-hour along North Main Street.

The suspect vehicle got away and was spotted multiple times throughout the night along Salinas and South Monterey County roads, leading police on a chase each time.

Deputies eventually coordinated with Greenfield Police as investigators began watching over the home the vehicle was connected to.

The driver showed up at that home and was arrested for felony reckless evading, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male who is now booked on that charge.