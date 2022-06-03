CHP: One dead after overnight crash

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE JUNE 3, 2022 7:00 a.m.- State Route 183 is closed for about two miles north of Salinas from McFadden Road until about four miles south of the Junction of State Route 156 at Cooper Road, according to Caltrans.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

ORIGINAL STORY- At least one person is dead after an overnight crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened on Highway 183 going southbound, north of San Jon Road around 4:30 a.m. on Friday. The area was closed off to drivers in both directions in the early hours of the morning as units were on scene.

CHP confirms there was a big rig truck turned over on a field near the highway.

It is not known if anyone else was hurt after the crash.

This is a developing story. Check here for updates.