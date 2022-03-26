Vehicle and structure destroyed in wildfire burning near Boulder Creek
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Cal Fire CZU confirms they're battling a wildfire that sparked near Boulder Creek on Saturday afternoon.
The fire is 1/4th of an acre and is 50 percent contained according to Cal Fire.
It's burning along Two Bar Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
A spokesperson tells KION one structure was destroyed in the fire, as well as a vehicle.
It's unclear what type of structure was destroyed in the fire.
Crews will be out there for at least a few hours according to Cal Fire.
No injuries were reported.
