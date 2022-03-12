Three people arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Marina Police arrested three people after a string of burglaries along Reservation Road.

The suspects are accused of burglarizing multiple places along the 300 and 400 blocks of Reservation Road that were reported on March 10.

Investigators believe the suspects used a stolen U-Haul truck for the storage of stolen property.

Marina Police said they noticed the medium-sized U-Haul truck during their investigation and after viewing surveillance footage were able to connect it to the burglaries.

On Friday morning, police found the U-Haul truck parked at a hotel in the city and conducted a traffic stop, finding the three adult suspects and the stolen property.

All three suspects were identified by Marina Police as Salinas residents Ismael Avendano, Oscar Monarca and Madeline Salcido.

Each suspect is facing burglary charges and police said they also had drugs in their possession when they were arrested.

Marina Police said they're still investigating the burglaries and are asking anyone with information to contact Marina P.D. at 831-884-1210 or through the "Submit a Crime Tip" feature on the Marina Police website.