Structure fire breaks out overnight in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- A structure fire closed off multiple roads overnight as the Salinas Fire Department worked to put the fire out.

The building is located on East Market Street and Pajaro Street-- next to Bankers Casino and an apartment complex.

It is not known if any residents had to be evacuated out of those apartments.

Around 12:30 a.m. the fire appeared to be out, but fire crews were still on the scene.

The extent of the damage of the fire is not known right now.

KION is working to confirm the details, including how the fire started and if anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking news story, check here for updates.