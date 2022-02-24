Salinas PD don’t lose hope of the possibility of solving a cold case

SALINA, Calif. (KION) Not a dime was taken from Artemio Garcia on the morning of October 23, 2011. The gunman approached him at his car while parked along Casentini Street in Salinas and shot him at close range for unknown reasons.

Eleven years later his family still wants answers. Not because it is going to bring them justice or any closure but because it means a killer is off the streets.

Mr. Artemio was only 60-years-old and was a very hard worker. He was murdered on a Sunday while he was headed to work. His family says he worked seven days a week to provide for them.

His daughter Erandi Garcia describes her father as a kind, quiet and easy-going person.

While her father was taken too soon he saw her become a broadcaster and live out the American Dream.

The Garia family moved to the U.S. when Erandi was about 11-years-old because he wanted a better future for his children.

If there is anyone who has information, no matter how small, please reach out to the Salinas Police Department and contact Det. Gabriela Contreras.