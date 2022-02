KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Interstate 5 and State Route 58 in the Grapevine area is closed this morning due to snow on the roads.

Caltrans District 5 says there is no estimated time for reopening as of right now.

Drivers will be detoured to SR-166.

Caltrans expects the closure to lead to more travelers on Highway 101 through the Central Coast.