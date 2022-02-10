Statue from gravesite recovered and returned

A local woman posted on "next door" asking for help recovering a "sacred statue" that was stolen off her sister's grave in October of 2021.

Her sister passed in February of 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was then buried at Monterey City Cemetery.

The statue at her gravesite went missing said family.

Sand City Mayor Mary Ann Carbone ended up finding the statue in Seaside, near a homeless encampment she said.

Carbone then reached out to the owner and is returning the sentimental statue.