Seaside establishes “Broadway Walk of Fame” guidelines

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The City of Seaside is looking to honor its residents who have made a positive impact on the community with a special ceremony on Broadway Avenue.

The special program is called the "Broadway Walk of Fame" and looks to honor those individuals with a "star" in their name to be placed in some fashion.

Whether it's similar to a physical star being cemented into the ground like the Hollywood Walk of Fame is to be determined, but nonetheless will serve the purpose of paying tribute to those who "made a significant and lasting contribution to the quality of life in Seaside."

During a council meeting this week, city leaders suggested seeing a model version of what a star on the Broadway Walk of Fame would look like as they voted to move forward with forming a committee for the program.

Those who are nominated are subject to certain eligibility criteria and can be nominated under categories such as athletics and competition, arts and performing media, civics and government, as well as education, environmentalism and community/social equality.

The programs timeline could potentially kick off this year, with the application process open to Seaside residents beginning March.

The month of June would potentially see star recommendations being submitted to city council members for approval.

In the city's report, the council would also have the authority to modify the program and council could choose to revoke any star naming "under extraordinary circumstances that would cast a negative image upon the city."