Police adamant no gun was at Everett Alvarez High School

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Salinas Police activity was reported at Everett Alvarez High School in Salinas as they responded to reports of a person with a gun on campus Tuesday.

According to the Salinas Union High School District, there was no gun on campus and they currently don't know of any arrests made.

When asked again Wednesday the Salinas Police Department is adamant that no gun was on campus despite reports from staff and family saying there was a gun on campus.

We also asked if audible threats were made to students or staff at the time of the incident and Police said they would release an update on that later.

A student was however detained on an unrelated matter, Salinas Police is unsure if they were arrested.

KION also asked questions of the district, particularly their reaction to a concerned mother that was upset that the school didn't release information during the lockdown. The school district told KION, " We released our statement yesterday. Nothing further to report on our end. SPD is in charge from here."

The school was on lockdown Tuesday. However, after it was lifted, students were given a late lunch to make up for the time.

The statement sent out to parents the Salinas Union High School District said:

"Today, our campus was placed on lockdown due to a report of a gun seen on campus. Staff cooperated with the order while Salinas Police and our Monterey County Probation Officer responded to the report. A search on campus did not result in a gun being found. Thus, it was determined that there was not a threat and the lockdown was lifted. Due to the lockdown occurring near the same time as the regular lunch break, students were given a full lunch hour once the lockdown was lifted. We understand that this type of incident can create anxiety on campus in terms of school safety. We encourage families to utilize the resources available at schools if their student is being bullied, harassed, or threatened. We also remind everyone that weapons on campus, even replicas, imitation, or toys that look like a real gun, will not be tolerated." Salinas Union High School District

The district added:

"Please remind students that if they see something to say something to an adult to ensure that our schools are safe places for learning and growth." Salinas Union High School District

This article was update Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:35 a.m. to include information from a parent at the school and the districts response in addition to Salinas PD's update.