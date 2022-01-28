Soledad man sentenced for fourth DUI convcition

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man convicted of a DUI that occurred in March of 2018 was sentenced to two years in state prison Thursday, according to the Monterey District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Enrique Lopez, 30, pleaded no contest on a charge for felony driving under the influence with a BAC of at least .08.

The day Lopez was arrested, at around 12:29 a.m., CHP officers noticed Lopez swerving in out of two lanes while traveling west on East Alisal St., accodring to Pacioni.

When officers pulled Lopez over they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test, which Lopez failed after registering a .09 BAC.

A records check of Lopez showed that he had a suspended license, failed to install a ignition interlock device in his vehicle, was on probation for a prior DUI and had three other DUI convictions within the past 10 years.