Seaside reopens Cold Case involving murder of 5-year-old

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Seaside Police is partnering with the Monterey County District Attorney's Office to look into a cold case from the 1980's where a 5-year-old girl was found murdered.

Anne Pham left her home in Seaside to walk to her class at Highland Elementary School back on January 21, 1982.

Pham, who lived just a couple of blocks away from the school, never got there.

Seaside Police said Army CID investigators found Pham's body in the former Fort Ord area two days later.

Through further investigation, police found Pham was "abducted, assaulted and murdered."

Despite work from Seaside PD and the FBI, the case eventually went cold. Seaside Police said new leads have surfaced, resulting in the reopening of this case.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office Cold Case Task Force is partnering with Seaside PD as a result.

Anyone with information regarding the case, please contact any of the investigators below:

Sergeant Matthew Doza (Seaside PD) – (831) 899-6751

Acting Chief Nicholas Borges (Seaside PD) – (831) 899-6892

Matthew L’Heureux (Monterey County DA’s Office) - (831) 755-5267

Anonymous Tip-Line – (831) 899-6282