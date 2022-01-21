700 to 800 prospective Hartnell College students missing proof of full vaccination status

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Hartnell College deadline for students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has come and gone and now the college is dealing with 700 to 800 students still without proof of vaccination status.

These are approximate numbers provided when specifically asked if students had been de-registered from courses at Hartnell. De-registration was a consequence for those who registered for classes but did not provide proof of being fully vaccinated.

Hartnell did clarify that those who were partially vaccinated would be considered as having a "medical exemption," with no deadline to when they would have to receive that second dose.

Sources initially told KION that 2,000 or so students had been dropped from Hartnell College, however Hartnell officials said although that was true for last week, that number has gone down to 700 to 800.

Hartnell credits 200 staff members who spent time calling and emailing students who hadn't yet provided documents showing proof of full vaccination.

That effort continues with the remaining students.