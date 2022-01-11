Salinas woman to be sentenced for using her son’s EBT card while he was in jail

SALINAS Calif. (KION-TV) A Salinas woman has pled no contest to felony welfare fraud after the Monterey County District Attorney's office revealed she used her son's Electronic Benefit Transaction card while he was in Monterey County Jail.

According to the Monterey County District's Office, 54-year-old, Marilyn Fuentes is being sentenced for $7,205 worth of fraud for using her son's EBT card several times while he was in jail. The DA's office said the card is like a debit card. CalFresh and CalWorks benefits are loaded onto the cards each month to the a recipient that qualifies for benefits.

The DA's office said Fuentes will be sentenced on March 1st and she faces three years of formal felony, up to 365 days in jail, and will be ordered to pay back the loss directly to the Department of Social Services.