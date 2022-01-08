Skip to Content
Executive order to prevent price gouging on at-home COVID tests signed by Governor Newsom

FILE - In this April 14, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, While California will end most coronavirus rules on June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday, June 4, 2021 he will not lift the “state of emergency” that has been in place since March 2020.
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to address concerns over price gouging on at-home COVID tests.

The order prohibits sellers from increasing prices on COVID-19 at-home test kits by more than 10 percent and also gives tools to the state Department of Justice and Attorney General's Office to take action against price gougers.

Action could also be taken by District Attorneys in various jurisdictions as well as other local law enforcement.

A copy of the order can be found here

This comes as Governor Newsom attempts to open up COVID-testing availability by also activating the California National Guard to help with Optum Serve testing sites statewide.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

