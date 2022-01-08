Executive order to prevent price gouging on at-home COVID tests signed by Governor Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to address concerns over price gouging on at-home COVID tests.

The order prohibits sellers from increasing prices on COVID-19 at-home test kits by more than 10 percent and also gives tools to the state Department of Justice and Attorney General's Office to take action against price gougers.

Action could also be taken by District Attorneys in various jurisdictions as well as other local law enforcement.

A copy of the order can be found here

This comes as Governor Newsom attempts to open up COVID-testing availability by also activating the California National Guard to help with Optum Serve testing sites statewide.