CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen’s career 3-point record. Curry scored the two 3-pointers with in the first 5 minutes of the game that he needed to beat Allen’s mark of 2,973 regular-season 3s.

Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter this game has ever seen 👏 pic.twitter.com/BmEhQFcJDH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 15, 2021