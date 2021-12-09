Winter performance by Salinas youth with Salinas Pal program

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Parents held their cell phones as they proudly watched children with the Salinas Police Activities League perform at the Salinas Pal Armory.

The winter performance was held on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and included a dozen performances that included tap dancers and little ballerinas.

A performance to Here Comes Santa Claus was choreographed by students themselves.

The Salinas Police Activities league depends on donations and aims to take Salinas youth off the streets.