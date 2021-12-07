Man pulls out gun at a Target in Capitola

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION) A suspect attempted to rob a retail store with a firearm on 1800 block of 41st Avenue, Monday night, according to Capitola Police.

Police said security tried to contact the suspect in the parking lot when the suspect fired at the security vehicle. No officers were injured, however, the suspect fled on foot towards 38th Avenue, according to Capitola Police.

A shopper who was around during the incident told KION that they were driving on their way to Target and had to break when they saw the suspect, in a black hoodie, running in the middle of Capitola Road going towards 39th Avenue. When they entered the store, employees were yelling to go to the fitting rooms because a person had pulled out a gun to someone in the parking lot, the witness said.