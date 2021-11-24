“Tiny Home” talks continue in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz County leaders are requesting public input on "tiny home" regulations in the county that could see an update in the future.

Currently, the county does not allow tiny homes that are on wheels, as they're considered "recreational vehicles or trailers" and are not allowed as housing.

The exceptions for the above are if these particular tiny homes are located within designated RV parks or as temporary housing.

This could soon change, however, as the county is seeking public input from people living in the county as to whether they should allow tiny homes on wheels to be used as housing without restrictions.

The change would make tiny homes on wheels appropriate for permanent housing while addressing issues like impacts to neighborhoods, utility connections, and ownership and occupancy.

Public feedback is being accepted at a number of seminars scheduled for early December:

Wednesday, December 1 - 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Special Focus on Coastal Urban areas. Click here to participate or to participate via phone: +1 916-318-9542, Phone Conference ID: 772 527 750#

Tuesday, December 7, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Special Focus on Rural Concerns (including Septic Systems and CZU Fire Recovery). Click here to participate or to participate via phone: +1 916-318-9542, Phone Conference ID: 358 258 277#

Thursday, December 9, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Special Focus on South County. Click here to participate or to participate via phone: +1 916-318-9542, Phone Conference ID: 667 185 385#

The County Planning Department website has additional information while written comments can be submitted to daisy.allen@santacruzcounty.us