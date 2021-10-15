$19 million allocated to Imjin Parkway Improvement Project which includes road widening, roundabout projects

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Imjin Parkway in the City of Marina will be getting a new look in the next couple of years as funding for a project along the major commute corridor has been issued.

The Transportation Agency for Monterey County (TAMC) said $19 million in Senate Bill 1 Local Partnership Program funding has been awarded to the project.

This would help with the Imjin Safety & Traffic Flow project, which is a Measure X project stretching along Imjin Parkway from Imjin to Reservation Road.

The project would widen that portion of Imjin Parkway from two to four lanes, but would also see four roundabouts constructed. It would also provide buffered bike lanes in an effort to enhance safety for bicyclists.

TAMC said this project will improve the commute along Imjin for those who live near CSUMB, Marina Heights, Sea Haven and Preston Park.

Construction is anticipated to begin in Summer 2022.

For more information, about the Marina-Salinas Multimodal Corridor: Imjin Safety & Traffic Flow Project Contact Marina Public Works Director Brian McMinn at bmcminn@cityofmarina.org or visit the TAMC website at https://www.tamcmonterey.org/imjin-parkway-improvements .