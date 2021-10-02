Sign up to bartend at the Sea Otter Classic

Top Stories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Steinbeck Rotary Club is looking for volunteer bartenders for the Sea Otter Classic.

The Sea Otter Classic is a bicycling and outdoor sports festival that is considered to be the largest festival of its kind in the world.

The event runs from October 7th through 10th and will be held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

You do not need to be a certified bartender to volunteer a the Sea Otter Classic; the Steinbeck Rotary Club is providing onsight training.

The rotary club does ask that volunteers be 21 years of age or older and have a valid form of ID.

For more information or to sign up, please click here.