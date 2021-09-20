Salinas library unveils bookmobile program for residents

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas councilmembers are set to take a tour of a new bookmobile that has been unveiled by the Salinas Public Library system.

The new vehicle will replace an older one used for the KinderMobile program and will provide transportation to support that program.

This bookmobile will be used to engage in outreach events with Salinas residents, allowing them to checkout books, sign up for a library card or programs and use the bookmobile's wi-fi service.

It also has the capacity to hold 33% more books than the older vehicle.

"The new bookmobile promises to excite readers of all ages, but especially kindergarten students who are beginning their reading journey" says Ernesto Lizaola, Community Education Manager.

Prior to the Covid shutdown, the City of Salinas says the KinderMobile had been serving kindergarten students by making monthly visits to nearly 30 schools throughout Salinas. During the last three school years, the KinderMobile checked out over 63,000 books to young readers.

The community is invited for their own tour of the new bookmobile on October 2 at the Community Resource Fair at Sherwood Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.