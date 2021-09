Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On Sunday, The Kiddie Kaper's Parade returned with over 1,000 children riding in floats, wagons, and bikes in downtown Salinas.

The children participating in the parade were divided into 8 divisions where they aspired to win the special cash prize and 1st place.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. with reactions from performers and the public.