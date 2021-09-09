Salinas Police make multiple arrests in drug trafficking operation

Top Stories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Nine search warrants were served in Salinas and the state of Arizona as part of an ongoing drug trafficking operation leading to "some arrests."

Information on the arrests was limited, but Salinas Police confirmed that individuals were taken into custody as a result of the search warrants that were issued.

Salinas Police SWAT and Homeland Security investigators were able to issue five warrants in Salinas and four additional warrants in Arizona.

Police say additional information will be available on these arrests within the next few days.

This is a developing story