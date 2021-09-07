Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 5:59 PM
Published 5:57 PM

PVUSD hosting its second safety meeting in the wake of deadly stabbing at Aptos High

Lisa Principi/KION-TV

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Pajaro Valley Unified School District officials are hosting its second safety meeting after a deadly stabbing at Aptos High School.

A 17-year-old who has been identified by family members as "Gerardo" was killed in the attack allegedly orchestrated by a 14-year-old and 17-year-old.

You can watch the stream of the meeting below. The link allows you to rewind and watch live beginning at 6 p.m.:

https://youtu.be/vTWw0nW45Xg
Local News / News / Santa Cruz County
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the managing editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content