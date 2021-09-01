Cesar Chavez Middle School student arrested for pulling a knife on another student

Top Stories

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A 13-year-old Cesar Chavez Middle School student has been booked into juvenile hall for pulling a knife on another student during a confrontation.

Watsonville Police say the teen suspect was witnessed and caught on camera by other students pulling the knife and advancing towards the victim.

School staff intervened, ending the conflict which resulted in no injuries.

Police say staff were able to detain the suspect until officers arrived.

The teen suspect has been booked into juvenile hall for brandishing and carrying a weapon on school grounds.