Gonzales and Moss Landing reporting 90% of residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Community Foundation in Monterey County is noting a milestone for two parts of the county that are listed as having residents acquire at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a tweet, the foundation acknowledged the City of Gonzales and Moss Landing for becoming the first communities to have 90% of eligible residents receive at least one dose of the vaccine.

The numbers are based on a COVID-19 vaccination fact sheet provided by the Monterey County Health Department.

COVID-19 vaccination fact sheet by zip code as of 8/31/21 in Monterey County

The numbers also reflect the Salinas area 93905 zip code as having 88% percent of residents receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 93933 zip code, which covers a large portion of Marina, is reporting 86% of residents as being partially vaccinated against the virus.

