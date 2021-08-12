Proposed ‘Casa Boranda’ project to be determined at a later date

Top Stories

Monterey, Calif. (KION) A proposed events venue, Casa Boranda, in Monterey has been tabled for a later date.

The City of Monterey's Planning Office has determined that the project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines. City Council members were sent to discuss the project yet pushed any decision to a later date. Casa Boranda would be located south of Perry Lane at the end of Boronda Lane and between Mesa Road and Major Sherman Lane. The site is right behind Monterey's Mercedes Benz dealership on Fremont Street.

While there aren't environmental concerns in this low-dense residential area, surrounding neighbors are worried about the noise levels on weekend nights and traffic the venue will bring.

The owner of Ravens Path, LLC, Blake Matheson says:

"Casa Boronda is the oldest residence in Monterey - 1817- the first built outside the presidio walls, and sits the original 4-acres granted by the Spanish king. We’re trying to come up with a blend of public and private events that will increase public access and open it as a venue for a limited number of private events annually."