Fire breaks out in Prunedale

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out on Desmond Road in Prunedale.

CAL FIRE said it received a call about a blown transformer, however the cause is still under investigation.

When fire crews arrived on scene, downed powerlines were on the ground.

Resources from CAL FIRE CZU and Monterey Regional Fire were also called in to help. CAL FIRE said the fire burned about a quarter acre and forwarded progress stopped by 4 p.m.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 7 p.m.