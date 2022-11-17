Skip to Content
Local high school football teams prepare for CCS semifinals

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Central Coast Section Football Playoffs continue this weekend with seven local teams set to take the field. 

Soquel and Live Oak will host their semifinal matchups while the rest of the field is on the road:

DIVISION I

4) Salinas (10-1) at 1) Serra (11-0)

DIVISION II
3) Aptos (9-2) at 2) St. Ignatius (5-6)

DIVISION III

3) Menlo School (6-5) at 2) Live Oak (9-2)

5) Hollister (6-5) at 1) Soquel (10-1)

DIVISION V

3) Seaside (7-4) at 2) Palo Alto (5-6)

5) Monterey (7-4) at 1) Westmont (10-1)

Each game starts on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., except for the Salinas game, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m.

