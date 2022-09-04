3.8 Earthquake at Pinnacles
Pinnacles, Calif. (KION) Another earthquake is reported this week at the Pinnacles, after an earlier shaker this week.
Sunday's quake according to USGS happened at 11:57 a.m.
No injuries or damage is reported.
