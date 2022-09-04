Skip to Content
3.8 Earthquake at Pinnacles

MGNOnline

Pinnacles, Calif. (KION) Another earthquake is reported this week at the Pinnacles, after an earlier shaker this week.

Sunday's quake according to USGS happened at 11:57 a.m.

No injuries or damage is reported.

Veronica Macias

Veronica Macias is an evening anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

