DEPUTIES: A ‘trove’ of stolen property recovered from a Pebble Beach burglary. One person arrested

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Monterey County Detectives say they recovered a ‘trove’ of property after a Pebble Beach burglary. Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit followed up on a home burglary there. They located a house on the 1100 block of W. Alisal Street in Salinas. After serving a warrant there, investigators say they found the stolen property.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office

Detectives arrested 49-year-old Scott Russo, of Monterey County in Del Rey Oaks. Investigators say another warrant was issued to search the suspect’s home. Detectives say they found another “large amount” of stolen property at his home in Seaside.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office

Scott Russo was booked into the Monterey County Jail on burglary and stolen property charges. Detectives tell KION that they have recovered 99% of the stolen property so far and that they will be returning ‘said’ property to its rightful owners very soon.