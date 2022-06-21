Lane closures for Highway 25 and 156 roundabout expected next week

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Beginning Monday, June 27 through Thursday, June 30, you can expect lane closure at the roundabout on the intersection at State Route 25 and 156.

The number two right lanes on eastbound and westbound Highway 156 and the number two right lanes on northbound and southbound Highway 25.

Monday through Wednesday, the closures will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; on Thursday, the closures will be from 7 a.m. to noon. Travelers can expect up to 15-minute delays.