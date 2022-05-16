CHP officers shot in Riverside in 2019 receive Medal of Valor

WASHINGTON, D.C (KION) Three California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers received the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor during a ceremony hosted by the U.S. Department of Justice earlier today in Washington, D.C. The award presented to CHP Officers Ryan Smith, Vince Mendoza and retired CHP Officer Robert Paul is considered the highest national award for valor by a public safety officer.

On August 12, 2019, Officer Paul was assisting CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. with an enforcement stop and vehicle impound near Interstate 215 in Riverside when the suspect suddenly retrieved a rifle from his car and opened fire without warning. Officer Moye was struck and killed, and Officer Paul immediately drew his weapon and engaged the suspect before radioing “Officer down.” Additional Riverside Area CHP units immediately responded along with units from the Riverside Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Officer Paul was shot multiple times in his legs and, despite the life-threatening injuries, held off the suspect until backup arrived.

Officer Smith arrived after several minutes, and his patrol vehicle immediately took rounds from the suspect. Officer Smith exited his vehicle and returned fire and pulled Officer Paul to safety as he was wounded in both legs. Officer Mendoza then arrived and shot at the suspect with a rifle, drawing fire away from Officers Smith and Paul. With the assistance of allied agencies, the gun battle continued for more than 12 minutes until the suspect was fatally shot.