Seaside police search for suspect in cold case from 2014
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) On December 29, 2014, around 10:30pm, Elizabeth “Liz” baker was shot and killed while seating in the front passenger seat of a car parked in the 1200 block of Circle Avenue in Seaside.
New leads point to a suspect identified as Edward Rodriguez, 26, who is wanted by by Seaside police.
Rodriguez, was 18-years-old at the time of the deadly shooting, is also suspected of being involved in the murder of Seaside resident, Khaleel “Lee Lee” Johnson since 2015.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, or the whereabouts of Rodriguez, your asked contact any of the below law enforcement officials:
Anonymous Tip-Line – 831-899-6282
Sergeant Matthew Doza (Seaside PD) – (831) 899-6751
Acting Chief Nicholas Borges (Seaside PD) – (831) 899-6892
Cold Case Detective Bill Clark (Monterey County DA’s Office) 831-646-3971
