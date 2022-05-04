Seaside police search for suspect in cold case from 2014

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) On December 29, 2014, around 10:30pm, Elizabeth “Liz” baker was shot and killed while seating in the front passenger seat of a car parked in the 1200 block of Circle Avenue in Seaside.

New leads point to a suspect identified as Edward Rodriguez, 26, who is wanted by by Seaside police.

Rodriguez, was 18-years-old at the time of the deadly shooting, is also suspected of being involved in the murder of Seaside resident, Khaleel “Lee Lee” Johnson since 2015.

​​​​​​​If anyone has any information regarding this case, or the whereabouts of Rodriguez, your asked contact any of the below law enforcement officials:

Anonymous Tip-Line – 831-899-6282

Sergeant Matthew Doza (Seaside PD) – (831) 899-6751

Acting Chief Nicholas Borges (Seaside PD) – (831) 899-6892

Cold Case Detective Bill Clark (Monterey County DA’s Office) 831-646-3971

