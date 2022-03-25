Man arrested for possession of meth in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION)- Marina Police arrested a man for possession of meth on Wednesday.
Jesus Cervantes Cisneros Gonzales was stopped on the 300 block of Wittenmeyer Court for multiple traffic violations.
It was found that he had a suspended license and was on active probation.
During the stop police located 3.4 grams of methamphetamine, packing materials and a large amount of money.
Cisneros Gonzales was charged with possession of a controlled substance, violation of parole, transportation of a controlled substance for sales, driving without a license and has been booked into the Monterey County Jail.
His bail is set at $47,500.
Comments