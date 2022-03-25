Man arrested for possession of meth in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION)- Marina Police arrested a man for possession of meth on Wednesday.

Jesus Cervantes Cisneros Gonzales was stopped on the 300 block of Wittenmeyer Court for multiple traffic violations.

It was found that he had a suspended license and was on active probation.

During the stop police located 3.4 grams of methamphetamine, packing materials and a large amount of money.

Cisneros Gonzales was charged with possession of a controlled substance, violation of parole, transportation of a controlled substance for sales, driving without a license and has been booked into the Monterey County Jail.

His bail is set at $47,500.