Hartnell students offered assistance as they register for Spring classes

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Students at Hartnell can start off right this Spring semester as the college offers $550 for text books, supplies and food to help them out. Only students who remained enrolled through mid-February will receive a larger stipend, others will initially received $300.

Registration opens up on January 11 and runs through the 14th. Students have four locations on campus to get enrolled for the new semester, which starts on January 24th.

The first registration fair is being held on January 11 at the Soledad Education Center, 1505 Metz Road from 6 - 7:30 p.m., then in Castroville, 10241 Tembladera St., from 1 - 7 p.m. on January 12; in King City, 211 N. 2nd St., from 6-7:30 p.m. on January 13; and on the Main Campus, 411 Central Ave from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on January 14, with free parking.

Staff will be available to help students upload their proof of vaccination.

Students who enroll with more than three credits will received $300.