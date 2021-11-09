Long lines for vaccines at Oldemeyer Center in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Over 300 people signed up to get a vaccine at Seaside's Oldemeyer Center on Tuesday, whether it was for a booster or an initial vaccine. About 200 children had appointments with their parents to get their first shot.

"It appears they've been well educated by their parents," said Seaside Fire Chief Mary Gutierrez.

The City of Seaside was handing out $25 dollar gift cards. City representatives like Alex Arrizola were present.

The Clinic is for Covid and Flu shot distribution and will be carried out every Tuesday between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. through December 14th.