Man survives plunge off cliff in San Mateo’s Devil’s Slide

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Rescuers arriving to the scene of an accident at Devil's Slide near Tom Lantos Tunnel in Pacifica found a man climbing to the top of the cliff after driving over it.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the morning accident. No one else was in the vehicle.

First responders with Cal Fire San Mateo were amazed the driver survived. He managed to climb out of the car.

Rescuers on jet skis cleared the vehicle to make sure no one was in it. They also helped the patient on beach get to the rope rescue, where he was hoisted to safety.

This accident serves as a reminder of just how dangerous this stretch of Highway 1 can be. Rescue swimmers say this vehicle landed in same spot as a similar incident in 2018.