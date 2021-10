SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On the Friday evening pilots with the Salinas Airshow were seen looping and practicing their figures in the air.

Pilot Vicky Benzing is a flying a 1940s Stearman plane, a military trainer plane, and is ready to amaze people at the 40th California International Airshow Salinas. It's rewarding to fly in her hometown, where the views and landscape is gorgeous.

Benzing took KION anchor Veronica Macias for a short ride.