Community members gather at a vigil in Aptos to remember the lives of Jane and Michael Daugherty

APTOS, Calif. (KION) On Wednesday night, Community members gathered at a vigil at St. John's Episcopal Church to honor the lives of Jane and Michael Daugherty, the estranged pair who police say died in a murder-suicide.

A light, that's how many community members and friends describe Alice Jane, a talented musician and deeply devoted to her faith. She was also a church member of La Selva Beach Community Beach and often volunteered her time at Aptos High School.

"She was a light, that was a perfect description of her. She just had so much joy, particularly when she was playing music. It was really what lit her life up," said Tracy Wells Miller, Priest of Episcopal Church.

Many friends came out to the vigil to pay their respects. Many were in disbelief surrounding what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide of Jane and Michael Daugherty. Some even learning of the tragedy just hours before the vigil.

"This whole thing has just been a complete shock for our community and we just wanted to create a space where people could just come and be with one another," said Tracy Wells Miller, Priest of Episcopal Church.

Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding the couple's death, many shared their appreciation for Jane and Michael.

"Michael, we knew him as well... he would occasionally come with Jane to church. He was a master craftsman, woodworker, he refinished the doors here a the church," said Tracy Wells Miller, Priest of Episcopal Church.

No details are known about what exactly happened or why.



A memorial for the couple is currently in the works.