Firework and concert at Fort Hunter Liggett

Local News

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. (KION) Looking to see fireworks in Monterey County? Look no further! Fort Hunter Leggett is celebrating America's 245th Birthday with the very first July 4th Jamboree.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., local bands The Stagecoach Three and Soundhouse Productions will be performing at Fort Hunter Liggett Multi-Purpose Range Complex throughout the evening. But make sure to stick around for the main show, fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m.

Bring your own chairs and blankets, but leave the food and drinks at home. Fort Hunter Liggett will be providing free water to stay hydrated, but Alcohol and soda will also be available for purchase. Emergency Services is conducting back checks, so make sure to check out the flyer below before you go.

These are the things you CAN bring:

Bring cash! It'll be $5 per person, but children in 5 get in for free.