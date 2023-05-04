Storytime with Veronica

When it comes to early childhood education, many models are being applied.

As I visit pre-k classrooms throughout Monterey County, one that has stood out to me is the idea that children are a pillar in our communities.

The future also belongs to them, so advocates are pushing for local governments to consider investments for children.

For example, going as far as incorporating them into their general plans. And it’s not just local government, advocates say we all should be committed to the investment of our children.

“It was 20 years ago last year. We were looking for a new building, and we were a brand new agency, you know, we had one center, and we were looking for a second, and we found a building in Seaside, but we couldn’t afford to buy it and so a private entity, it was Avila Construction, they bought the building, and then we work out an agreement where we did a certain amount of work on it, and they did a certain amount of work on it, and we’ve been leasing it out now for more than 20 years.

Early Development Services centers like Avondale Early Education Center, in Seaside off La Salle, can make all the difference for a child in getting a head start to a better future. Teacher Laura Alvarez is doing all the things applied in centers across the county, yet one thing she’s noticed really works for her is tapping into the children’s interest and giving them outdoor activities on field trips.

“I love doing field trips with the children, and I do feel like they do need to step out of the classroom and explore nature and see what’s out there,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez believes we should let children explore their curious minds. She believes teachers can apply the coursework while allowing kids to lead the way by listening to their ideas. While she’s the teacher in this bunch – it’s the kids oftentimes who are helping guide her with lessons for them.

“I love this career, I love what I do, I love seeing the children smile, I love seeing their accomplishment, seeing them walking down when it’s their graduation, that’s something that I enjoy doing, and it just comes from my heart,” said Alvarez.