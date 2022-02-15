San Mateo man found with 10 firearms and thousands of bullets

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- San Mateo Police said they searched a warrant of a man's home arrested for shooting at a random vehicle and found 10 firearms and 30 loaded and unloaded guns in his home.

On Monday at around 11:21 a.m. police were dispatched to S. Norfolk Street and Kehoe Avenue of reports of a man shooting at a random passing vehicle.

The suspect was later identified as William Boulier.



Photo courtesy of San Mateo Police Department

Police were able to confirm the vehicle had been shot several times and the suspect was later arrested at their residents on the 1300 block of South Norfolk Street.

When searching the home 10 firearms, 30 loaded and unloaded gun magazines, thousands of varying brands and calibers of ammunition and gun manufacturing equipment were found.

The guns and gun parts contained both serialized and unserialized firearms.

Everything was collected as evidence and firearm charges are pending for Boulier.