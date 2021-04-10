Skip to Content
Felon arrested after fleeing deputies, leading them on chase

A loaded firearm, body armor and high-capacity magazines confiscated from suspect.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A felon was arrested after fleeing deputies following a traffic stop.

Deputies with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office pulled over Andrew Perez Friday, who then fled the scene and sent them on a chase through several backyards. Perez climbed up onto to a roof and began hoping from roof to roof in an attempt to outrun the deputies.

Perez was ultimately apprehended with the help of the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Perez, a felon, was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, body armor and high capacity magazines in a search that followed his arrest.

