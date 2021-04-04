Man brandishes machete, is taken into custody

Crime

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) A man is recovering after he brandished a machete and was subsequently tased by a responding deputy.

The Hollister Police Department received a call about two men fighting on the 300 block of Primavera Drive around 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Officers located the men in the area of Maple and North Sally Streets. One was armed with a machete.

Officers attempted to deescalate the situation by negotiating with the armed suspect; however, their attempts were unsuccessful.

The suspect then approached the officers, who let off a round of less-lethal ammunition, which failed to stop the man due to his heavy leather jacket.

The suspect was then tased by a responding sheriff's deputy, which allowed police to disarm him and take him into custody.

The subject sustained minor injuries and is being treated at Hazel Hawkins Hospital, where he has been placed on a 72 hour mental health evaluation hold.