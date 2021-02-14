Two men arrested in connection to deadly shooting

Crime

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred last month.

27-year-old Ryan Meza and 25-year-old Joseph Garcia were booked into the Monterey County Jail, where they face murder and attempted murder charges.

This comes after Salinas police responded to a shooting on the 500 block of Sunrise Street on January 12th. Upon arrival, they discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims survived, but 27-year-old Jose Luis Flores-Vargas and 25-year-old Alejandro Ramirez were pronounced dead at the scene.

Assert warrants were issued for Meza and Garcia on January 21st. Meza was arrested on the 200 block of East Alvin Drive without incident on January 23rd. Joseph Garcia was arrested on the 300 block of West Acacia Street on February 13th after officers with the Violence and Suppression Task Force surrounded his home.

24-year-old Siaki Tavale and 29-year-old Mark Garcia were also federally indicted for their part in the January 12th shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Officer Byron Gansen at (831) 801-3549 or email him at byrong@ci.salinas.ca.us.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Salinas Police Department Tip Line at (831) 775-4222.